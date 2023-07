After the major success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have reunited to spell their magic once again on the big screen with their recent release, Satyaprem Ki Katha. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film recently hit theatres and it is already garnering a lot of love from the audience. Besides that, the film has also received mixed reactions from the audiences. Notably, the lead actors have been taking part in promotional events for the film and interacting with the media and their fans. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer sees a marginal dip in numbers; makes THIS much on first Friday

Kiara Advani teases Kartik Aaryan

In one such recent interview, Kiara was seen teasing Kartik Aaryan about the tradition of receiving 'gifts' after the success of his films. The actor was dressed in a car print T-shirt, to which Kiara decided to tease him. While poking fun at her co-actor, she mentioned that "Kartik is used to getting cars gifted to him after the success of every film."

To this, Kartik Aaryan had a hilarious response as he said that this is the reason why his name is "Car-tik", leaving everyone at the event in splits. Furthermore, he also mentioned that he is expecting the same t-shirt car, once his latest outing is declared a hit.

Kartik Aaryan received a McLaren GT worth crores after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Notably, after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan received a luxurious gift from producer Bhushan Kumar i.e., India’s first McLaren GT. Said to be the most expensive car owned by him, the price of the McLaren GT is said to be around Rs 4 crores.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha also feature actors Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, and many others in prominent roles.

The film’s story revolves around Sattu (Kartik) and Katha (Kiara), a couple stuck in a troubled marriage. While the film initially saw a slow opening, it has started getting stable at the box office.