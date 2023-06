In order to promote her much anticipated next movie Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani has been keeping a very busy schedule. It hasn't stopped Kiara, though, from providing one outstanding sartorial moment after another. She has been a master of Boho chic fashion in her film's advertising looks. For instance, her rust orange Jaipur-based mirror work. Both elegance and playfulness emanated from it. Her next appearance was a sharara with a vivid red setting. Her outfit's cape was embroidered heavily and intricately, elevating the overall appearance. The next outfit Kiara wore was a saree with a contemporary feel. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail with subtle flushed makeup, giving her a simple yet stunning look with the bright pink saree. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha first movie review out: 'Will remain in people's heart for a long long time'

Price of Kiara Advani's Jacquemus Mini Skirt

An off-white bodysuit and a miniskirt are part of Kiara's Jacquemus ensemble. The edgy bottoms, known as La tiny jupe Artichaut, have an asymmetrically draped waist, topstitched ruffles with a frayed design, an adjustable tie with a huge pearl, a fitting profile, and an asymmetrically super-cropped hem. It is valued at 98,055 yen (1,195 USD).

Kiara Advani's Jewellery Choices

Kiara completed the look with silver and gold jewellery, including patterned hoop earrings and rings, and high heels with beige adorned straps. Finally, for the glam options, she went for centre-parted open hair, sheer pink lips, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, feathery brows, mascara on the lashes, and a soft eye shadow.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is scheduled to open in theatres on June 29. Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania are also featured in the movie.

Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share pictures of her promotional look for Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.