Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic-musical film Satyaprem Ki Katha premiered on OTT platform today. The film released theatrically on June 29, 2023 and got immense love from audiences and critics alike. The film is directed by Sameer Vidhwans and marks Kartik and Kiara' second big screen outing together after their blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). Satyaprem Ki Katha has been produced by Sajid Nadiadvala and is one of the highest grossers in Bollywood in 2023.

Satyaprem Ki Katha on OTT Release Date

The film was released on digital streaming giants Prime Video on August 24, 2023. The film is available in Hindi language.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Plot

The plot of the musical romantic drama film revolves around a guy Satyaprem, who falls in love with Katha. After a bad breakup, Katha's parents ask Satyaprem to marry her. How he tries hard to restore her faith in love and prove himself as a worthy person forms the rest of the narrative of the film.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Cast

The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Supporting cast of the film includes Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel and Rajpal Yadav.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office

The film grossed Rs 117.77 crore worldwide. It is also the ninth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.

What Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Said About Satyaprem Ki Katha

As Satyaprem Ki Katha released on OTT, Kartik said in a statement, "Satyaprem is one of my most loved characters till date and is very close to my heart. The journey of bringing Sattu to life on screen has been an incredible and enriching experience. It was a one-of-a-kind role - who is simple, honest, and madly in love."

He further added, "I thoroughly enjoyed playing this emotionally charged character and I am eternally thankful to the incredible team behind the film.”

Kiara Advani also spoke about her experience of working on the film and added, “Satyaprem Ki Katha holds a very special place in my heart. Embracing and portraying Katha's complexities and vulnerabilities, was quite the challenge yet a rewarding experience. The amount of affection and admiration that I have received—and am still receiving—for Katha is more than I can ever imagine."