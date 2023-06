Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is now out in cinemas. The movie will tell the love story between Sattu and Katha. A special screening of the movie was held in the city just the other day and Katha's real life husband, that is, Sidharth Malhotra attended the screening. Kiara and Sidharth make for a stunning jodi and they always shower each other with love and support. And that's what happened even today. Sidharth took to his social media handle and praised Kiara. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha box office Day 1 prediction: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan film shows a spike after low advance booking

Sidharth Malhotra reviews Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan

Satyaprem Ki Katha has been trending online and in entertainment news since Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer movie hit the screens today. Apart from the netizens, Sidharth Malhotra also reviewed the movie. The actor took his social media handle and shared a picture of Kiara as Kath from Satyaprem Ki Katha and wrote that the movie is based on a socially relevant topic and has some great performances too. However, it is Katha that has Sidharth's heart. He tagged Kiara in the stories and wrote, "So happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance." He also praised Kartik and the team. Kiara reshared the story and wrote, "Thank you my love," with loads of emoticons. Check out their Instagram stories here: Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha celeb review: Kartik Aaryan film receives much praise from Bollywood; actor expresses gratitude

Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani shine through in this flawed, unusual prem katha

Trending Now

Satyaprem Ki Katha fan review

Meanwhile, fans are loving Kiara Advani in the movie. Katha has a mystery attached to her character and it basically revolves around the mystery. Kartik Aaryan is also getting praise from the fans. Kartik and Kiara are reuniting for this one after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was a huge hit amongst fans. From songs to their chemistry, fans are loving it all.

In other news, the music label T’Series and the makers have been getting flak for remaking Pasoori, a Pakistani track by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The latter asked her fans to not spread hate and can choose to not listen to it. Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar have sung the rendition of Pasoori Nu. Kartik Aaryan has been picking unique and interesting films which are also entertainers in their own aspect. Kiara Advani has been shining brighter with each film.