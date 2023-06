The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha have dropped a melodious album of the movie at regular intervals. The latest addition to the album is Passori Nu a remake of a popular Pakistani song. The track features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani expressing their love for each other. Arijit Singh lent his soulful voice to Pasoori Nu but received flax from the audience. Ahead of the song's release fans expressed their disappointment on learning that Arijit would sing the Indian version. Also Read - Pasoori Nu remake: Pakistani fans call out Satyaprem Ki Katha makers for 'copying'; say, 'This is straight up theft' [Read Tweets]

After the release of Pasoori Nu yesterday fans actually loved the song and were mesmerised hearing the Arijit Singh version. However, on receiving backlash from every corner, the phenomenal singer revealed why he agreed to recreate the popular song. A viral tweet from the singer’s unverified account reveals the reason behind his decision to take up the song for the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Allegedly, the singer agreed to support a charity. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha song Pasoori Nu out: Fans in love with Katrik Aaryan, Kiara Advani vibe, Arijit Singh's voice

A fan questioned him why he did not reject the offer of being a renowned singer. The account replied, “Well The maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for under privileged thats more important thode gaali kha lenge.” The singer has apparantely cracked a deal with the makers to support a charity for under privileged school kids and won’t mind criticism. He also highlighted the reality of artists in the industry and why they agree to such deals. He said it is all propaganda and music lovers don’t want to see people bringing down an artist. He added, “Industry makes and breaks an artist as per their convenience. We fight because they want us to” Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha star Kartik Aaryan travels in economy class; Netizens say ‘It's normal’ [Watch]

Pasoori Nu is a recreated version of the famous Pakistani song Pasoori sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill from the Coke Studio. The original track soon got popular and was the most-played song. The Hindi version is sung by Arijit Singh and female vocals are by Tulsi Kumar. Talking about the music Satyaprem Ki Katha is a musical romance drama and every song the film are making the audience fall in love with the story.

Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead role. The movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is jointly produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on 29th June 2023.