Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer latest movie Satyaprem Ki Katha has a melodious album. After releasing four soothing songs from the musical romance drama a new track has been dropped today. Fans are already in love with the songs from the movie that were launched lately. Now the latest track number titled Pasoori Nu released and fans are in love with the new soulful song. The latest Satypaprem Ki Katha song is actually a remake of the Pakistani song Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Ahead of the release it already faced criticism however fans are now vibing on Pasoori Nu. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha star Kartik Aaryan travels in economy class; Netizens say ‘It's normal’ [Watch]

Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill from Coke Studio has been a massive hit and in no time earned a huge fan base. Arjit Singh received major flak from the fans of the Pakistani song for recreating the chartbuster. After the makers of the most awaited upcoming movie dropped the teaser yesterday netizens reacted and expressed their disappointment. Fans highly criticized the singer for touching the original song which already has an enormous following. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha: Arijit Singh gets called out for recreating Pasoori Nu for Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer; fans come to his defence [View Tweets]

However, the tables have turned as Pasoori Nu from Satyaprem Ki Katha has received positive reactions. Fans have actually loved the recreated version and Arjit Singh’s voice is like cherry on the cake. Below the music video of Pasoori Nu on Youtube fans appreciated the song and praised the singer. One wrote, “Arijit Singh is the kohinoor of the Indian music industry. His voice will be remembered by generations to come. ” Another wrote, “Arijit Sir's voice is like a flute playing in the garden of heaven. The song "Pasoori" gives tarrka to his mesmerizing voice.” One user commented, “Arijit Singh is not just a name he is an emotion.” Another comment read, “We're living in Magic Musical Era of Arijit Singh !! This will already instant Chartbuster.”

Check Out Pasoori Nu fans reaction

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a musical romantic drama set in the beautiful picturesque Kashmir. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead role and neitizens are happy to see the pair return on screen after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans the movie is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Satyaprem Ki Katha is scheduled to open in cinemas on 29th June 2023.