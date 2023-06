Satyaprem Ki Katha is one of the most-awaited romantic dramas of the year. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to win hearts once again with their charm and magic. The makers and cast of the movie are creating hype with every passing day and releasing songs at regular intervals. The fourth song of the Satyaprem Ki Katha titled Sun Sajni is out now. The makers dropped the track number a while ago and fans are already drooling over it. Also Read - KRK calls Varun Dhawan a flop star compared to Kartik Aaryan due to THIS strong reason

The latest track of Satyaprem Ki Katha Sun Sajni is an energetic garba track. The song is a garba number that also show musical romantic love story. The music of Sun Sajni reminds us of a popular Garba song ‘mhari mahisagar ne aare dhol’ and probably it is created on the base of the same tune. The highly energetic song see and showing their garba moves. Both twinned in a red traditional ensemble impressing fans with their chemistry. The audience who will soon groove to the garba beats of Sun Sajni is in love with the pairing of Kartik-Kiara and has tagged them as ‘Lajawab Jodi’. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha actor Arjun Aneja shares a fake casting encounter; says, 'He Asked Me To...' [EXCLUSIVE]

Watch Sun Sajni song here

As soon as the music video of Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha dropped fans flooded Twitter which their full filled reactions. One user wrote, “What a grand and beautiful song #SunSajni looking and #KartikAaryan - #KiaraAdvani ki Jodi lajwab lag rahi hai... Seems like Garba season is already here.” Another wrote, “Kartik and Kiara looked extremely hot here.” Someone wrote, “Ohhh God.. look at them...That energy, They literally set the stage on fire...loving the vibe, everything so so much…” One tweeted, “YOU STOLE THE SHOW QUEEN ADVANI!!” Also Read - Is Ranbir Kapoor following Kartik Aaryan’s footsteps to promote his next release Animal? [Exclusive]

Check out Tweets here

The garba number Sun Sajni is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, Piyush Mehroliyaa. Kumaar has penned the lines while Meet Bros has given music to the song. Sun Sajni is an addition to the Satyaprem Ki Katha charbuster album including Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, and Gujju Pataka. Satyaprem Ki Katha is musical romantic drama directed by Sameer Vidwans and jointly produced by ’s NGE and Namah Pictures. The movie is scheduled to open in cinemas on 29th June 2023.