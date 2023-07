Kartik Aaryan is now a well-established star. He has comfortably made a space for herself in the industry. In fact, he is among those stars who have proved his box office might by delivering hits one after the other. Even in times when Bollywood films are struggling, Kartik Aaryan's movies are doing fine. His latest outing SatyaPrem Ki Katha has also received accolades from all corners. With all of this, a lot of luxuries have also come his way. As per the latest reports, Kartik Aaryan has now invested in a new property. Also Read - Kiara Advani reveals how she impressed Sidharth Malhotra's mother as a new bahu and it's relatable AF

All about Kartik Aaryan's real estate investment

As reported by Hindustan Times, Kartik Aaryan has bought a massive house in the Presidency Co-operative Housing Society of Juhu area. It is a house spanning 1,916 sq ft. As per the report, Kartik Aaryan has paid approximately Rs 17.50 crore. It also states that star has paid Rs 1.05 crore of stamp duty. It is said that the house is on the second floor and Kartik Aaryan's mother stays in the same building. It is Kartik Aaryan's mother who carried out the dealing and made the purchase on behalf of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star. It is Kartik Aaryan's second big real estate investment in Mumbai.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan took Shahid Kapoor's house for rent. The house is in Praneta apartment complex on Juhu Tara Road and has an area of 3,681 sq ft. Reports suggest that Kartik Aaryan is paying Rs 7.5 lakh per month as rent for this house. Kartik initially stayed as a paying guest when he moved to Mumbai from Gwalior.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films

Talking about Kartik Aaryan's projects, he is currently celebrating as SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani has done well at the box office. The audience has also appreciated the acting chopse of the two stars. Now, Kartik Aaryan has a packed scheduled. It was recently that he announced his Chandu Champion with Kabir Khan. He also has a film called Captain Indian in his kitty. Kartik Aaryan has now become a director's favourite choice as he has also been signed for Aashiqui 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He is definitely the busiest actors in town currently.