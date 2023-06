Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani make for one of the most loved on-screen jodis in the industry right now. They delivered one of the big hits of 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And now, they are coming together for Satyaprem Ki Katha. It is a love story with a catch which will be revealed in the film. Ahead of the release, Kartik Aaryan was seen travelling on a flight in an economy class. And netizens have reacted to the same. Kartik enjoys a massive fan following but even he gets flak for various things. This is one such thing. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha: Arijit Singh gets called out for recreating Pasoori Nu for Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer; fans come to his defence [View Tweets]

Kartik Aaryan travels in economy class

Kartik Aaryan is promoting Saytaprem Ki Katha across the country. Just recently, he and Kiara Advani were in Pink City, that is Jaipur, Rajasthan. They both enjoy a massive fan following together who had gathered around to see them both as Sattu and Katha. Just a couple of days ago, Kartik was seen taking a seat in economy class on a flight. The actor was seen in a blue shirt He is seen moving across the aisle. He is helped by a flight attendant soon after. A fan caught him on camera. Kartik takes his seat and that's about it. The video is going viral in entertainment news.

Watch the video of Kartik Aaryan travelling in economy class here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens react to Kartik Aaryan's video

These days netizens have a lot to say about everything. And Kartik's video is getting slammed. Netizens have called this a publicity stunt on the actor's part since his film's release is coming closer. Some have said that such things have become a trend to promote films these days. Some have also come to the defence of Kartik saying that he is just a human being and that it is perfectly normal. Check out the reactions here:

Satyaprem Ki Katha gets into controversy?

Well, the fact that a popular Pakistani song Pasoori will be recreated in Kartik and Kiara starrer has courted controversy for Satyaprem Ki Katha cast and makers. Fans are not happy with the fact that Bollywood films are making remakes of songs. Over the last couple of years, a lot of songs have been remade and not all have been well received. Arijit Singh is going to lend his voice to Pasoori Nu. Satyaprem Ki Ki Katha is releasing on 29th June.