The teaser of the much-awaited film Satya Prem Ki Katha has been released. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film promises a pure love story set in picturesque Kashmir. The teaser gave glimpses of larger-than-life visuals from the upcoming movie. The film is expected to be a soulful melody. Kartik Aaryan shared the teaser of his upcoming movie on his social media. Satyaprem Ki Katha has got the internet talking and has won over netizens.

Ever since the teaser has been released it has ruled audience hearts in no time. In the teaser two people in love are seen dancing their hearts out, going on bike rides, enjoying shikara, and marrying in a grand ceremony. and won over fans with their chemistry. Netizens are talking about their electrifying chemistry and can't wait to watch them on screen. The two already caught the audience's attention in their first film together and with the second they are expected to rule over as blockbuster on-screen couples.

As the teaser hit the internet netizens started trend #SatyaPremKiKatha on social media. One user tweeted, "Satya Prem Ki Katha looks promising," another wrote, "Their chemistry is great onscreen." A user tweeted, "The chemistry is chemistryfying." Netizens have flooded Twitter with #SatyaPremKiKatha tweets which has led it to trend on number 1

Dialogues, locations , music and acting Teaser is very good , so #SatyaPremKiKatha looks promising And #KartikAaryan comeback loading ??? pic.twitter.com/ACqoGLjfFC — R0nit ² (@iSrkzRonit) May 18, 2023

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks a reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Both first shared the screen in Anees Bazmees' horror comedy 2. The upcoming musical love sage is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment nad Namah Pictures have joined hands to produce Satyaprem Ki Katha. It is bankrolled by , Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under the banners of NGE and Namah Pictures. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on 29th June 2023.