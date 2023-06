Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer is finally out now and fans are in love with and 's crackling chemistry. The trailer is breathtakingly amazing as it is an out-and-out pure love story after a long time audience will witness Capturing the crackling chemistry of the most desirable and delightful pair in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the trailer proves that they are undoubtedly the blockbuster Jodi for a reason. All this has now raised the excitement for the release of the film, and we cannot wait to watch this romantic, soulful love story on the screen on June 29, 2023. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's new loved up poster will make you restless to watch the film

Talking about its soulful tunes and music, it is definitely going to be the album of the year. Well-studded with large-scale and mesmerising visuals, the film will surely set new standards with an interesting concept of love after marriage. Kartik Aaryan is winning hearts with his every performance, and the trailer proves that he is upping his game with every film, while Kiara is just the perfect fit as Katha in the film. These two actors are like chameleons, and together they are so much better and bigger.

The trailer is just fantastic, and Bollywoodlife gives it more than 5 stars. It is a love story after an affair, and fans are loving this kind of concept as it has made its way after a long time.