India's former captain and cricketing icon Sourav Ganguly has turned 50. Wishes are flooding in for the cricketer on social media. Now, a video is going viral where we can see him dance to hit Bollywood numbers. They are dancing on the streets of London. We can see the London eye in the background. It looks like Sourav Ganguly's family is also with him. A person can be heard urging his daughter, Sana, to dance with daddy. The cricketer is dressed in track pants. The songs being played in the background are Deewangee Deewangee from Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om and Subah Hone Na De from Desi Boyz. Take a look...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

Sourav Ganguly was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team but he was dropped from the same in 2011. However, the two were seen hugging and chatting in 2012 during the IPL. Deep Dasgupta who is also a part of IPL said that Shah Rukh Khan and Sourav Ganguly are both large-hearted people. He said that King Khan is a cricket fanatic. Shah Rukh Khan's songs especially the ones from Om Shanti Om are eternal. Deewangee Deewangee is special as it features almost every star from Bollywood.

Farah Khan later revealed that several actors could not be part of the song though they wished to. It seems Raveena Tandon opted out as she was pregnant. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan said he was busy with the wedding preparations of Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Shah Rukh Khan fans are looking forward to 2023 as he has three films lined up. There is Pathaan that stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He has Jawan that has stars like Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra.

