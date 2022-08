Filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak who gave Salman Khan his debut film Sanam Bewafa has passed away due to a heart attack and left everyone close to him shell-shocked. The filmmaker was admitted to the hospital due to a lung-related issue, however, died due to cardiac arrest in the evening. Sawan Kumar Tak's friends and family are extremely shattered by his death. Superstar Salman Khan too is shaken by his death and penned down an emotional note for the maker. He took to his Instagram and shared an old picture with the late filmmaker and write, " May u rest in peace, my dear Sawaan Ji. Have always loved n respected u." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan; Actors who took break from films after their big box office failures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The death of the filmmaker was confirmed by his nephew Naveen Kumar to Indian Express, he said, "Sawan Ji suffered a heart attack at around 4:15 pm today. He died of multiple organ failure. The funeral will be held today evening. " Sawan Kumar Tak was a part of the Hindi film industry for more than five-decade and was in the hospital due to lung ailments. Navin told an entertainment portal that the filmmaker was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. He's had a history of lung-related ailments but this time he was serious due to his heart not being in a good condition.

Sawan Kumar Tak has directed popular films like Souten, Sajan Bina Suhagan. His last directorial was with Salman Khan titled Saawan: The Love Season in 2006 which failed to impress the audience. Sawan was one of the most loved member in the industry. Sawan Kumar Tak was known for his humanity and he never was surrounded by any controversy. The man of a golden heart has left his family shattered. May his soul rest in peace.