Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's marriage has stood the test of time despite the two not having a much-publicised “love story for the ages” or redefining “couple goals” every now and then. That being said, ages before talks of their marriage first surfaced, Abhishek Bachchan and had the most awkward first encounter when, some years before he made his big-screen debut in Refugee. It happened on the sets of the movie, , in which the latter had made her Bollywood debut opposite back in 1997, 3 years prior to Abhishek himself entering Bollywood as an actor. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and more Bollywood ruling beauties who settled for partners with lesser stardom

Recalling the first time they men on The Ranveer Show podcast, said, “I was working as a production boy for on Mrityudaata, and was sent to scout for locations in Switzerland, where I had grown up. Bobby Deol was also shooting his film, Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. They were at the same location as I and called me over for dinner. That was Aishwarya’s first Hindi film, and it was the first time I actually interacted with her. And whenever she talks about it, she jokingly says, ‘I couldn’t understand a word of what you were saying’. Because here I was, a kid from an international boarding school, then went to Boston. I must’ve had some really heavy accent at that point. And she was like, ‘What were you saying?’ My father advised me to learn Hindi before starting his acting career in Bollywood.” Also Read - Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol share heartfelt wishes with 'He-Man'-styled pics for their legendary father – view posts

Well, who'd have thought at that point in time, the couple included, that they'd end up sharing a life together, right? Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding Sangeet: Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet, Sachet-Parampara and more to perform tonight – Read deets