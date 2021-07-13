Say What! After Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan to join hands with Sanjay Dutt for a multi-lingual project?

While has made cameos in 's films like Ra.One and , the duo never shared screen space for a full-fledged role. But it looks that fans will see them together for the first time in proper roles as the reports suggest that Sanju and SRK will team up for a multi-lingual project, which is titled Rakhee. The film will be bankrolled by Viacom 18 and we can expect an official announcement of this highly-anticipated film soon. Also Read - GoodBye: Amitabh Bachchan channels his inner DJ at the film's wrap up party; Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati and others groove to his tunes – view pics

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan. The espionage thriller also features (playing the lead antagonist) and (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Bang Bang, , , helmer and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the espionage thriller is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for the release of KGF 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also features Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, , and in pivotal roles. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films. The Hindi version of the film is presented by and 's production banner Excel Entertainment. The action-thriller is the most expensive Kannada film with the budget of Rs 100 crore. So, are your excited for KGF: Chapter 2? The makers will soon announce the new release date of the film. Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.