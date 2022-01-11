SAY WHAT! Ayushmann Khurrana buys lavish home worth Rs 19 crore; here's everything you need to know

is living his dreams! The boy has come a long way and now there is no looking back for him. Ayushmann Khurrana started his journey by being a part of the reality show Roadies and today he is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. His journey is nothing less than inspiration to all the aspiring actors who dream to make it big with their talent. The actor who is basking raving reviews for his latest release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is right now grabbing headlines as he has reportedly bought a lavish home in Mumbai of wroth rupees 19 crore. Yes, isn't that huge! Well, this is just the beginning for the actor. Also Read - WHAT! Was Sushant Singh Rajput the FIRST choice for Ayushmann Khurrana's role in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui? Here's the truth

As reported in Money Control," Ayushmann has paid a sum of rupees 19. 30 crore to Windsor Realty Pvt Ltd for getting the custody of two apartments on the 2 floor of Windsor Grande Residences in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. The deed of the apartments was registered last year on November 29, and he even paid the stamp duty of rupees 96.50 lakh for the apartments. The total size of the apartment is 4, 027 sq ft, and it comes with four car parking spaces.

While reportedly his brother Aparshakti Khurana too has bought a 1,745 sq. ft. apartment in the same complex for Rs 7.25 crore and had to pay a stamp duty of Rs. 36. 25 lakh for the unit which was registered on December 7 and comes with two car parking spaces. It is also suggested by reports that both the brother have bought a house of rupees 9 core in Panchkula for their family who stays in Chandigarh. Indeed both the boys are living their dreams and everything is possible if you are determined and they have proved it right.