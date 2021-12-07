Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, released in 2011, starring , , , , and Ariadna Cabrol, and directed by , snagged several major awards post release and has achieved classic status over the years. Several scenes of the movie have been indelibly etched in the audience's psyche, besides the film having given an entire generation vacation and friendship goals for life. From the bull-running sequence to the tomato festival to Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar finally ironing out their difference – ZNMD is filled with iconic moments. And among all those moments, one of the most iconic ones has got to be Hrithik and Katrina Kaif's hot kissing scene. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Actress to turn into the perfect Punjabi Dulhania, all thanks to groom’s mother – Exclusive

However, did you know that Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's hot kissing scene in was way hotter and lengthier than what was finally shown to us. Nope, we're not pulling your leg. For the uninitiated, said kissing scene occurs when Katrina chases after Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay Deol on her motorbike, pulls over their car and locks lips with Hrithik after he gets out. The sequence of events are as important to the plot as they are sensual. That being said, if what was shot had made it to the final cut, said sequence of events would have turned out to be far more sensual. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Sangeet: Songs, performances, setting, theme and more - Here’s all that you need to know at a glance [Exclusive]

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the initial kissing scene between hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif was shot for 3 whole minutes and was even steamier than was made it to the final cut. However, after much deliberation, Director Zoya Akhtar and her co-producers decided to tone it down. Despite what we eventually saw turning out to be an amazing moment, we can only wonder now how different the scene and its impact would've been had its initial shot been retained, Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Nora Fatehi’s OOPS moment caught on camera, Leaked inside video of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue and more