SAY WHAT! Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's kissing scene in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was way longer and steamier than what we finally saw?

For the uninitiated, said kissing scene occurs when Katrina Kaif chases after Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol on her motorbike, pulls over their car and locks lips with Hrithik after he gets out. The sequence of events are as important to the plot as they are sensual.