After tying the knot with her dashing groom, Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood's drop-dead gorgeous diva, Katrina Kaif, has shared a zoomed-in picture of her mehendi on social media. The pic offers viewers an intimately closer look of her intricately beautiful mehendi design, where Katrina Kaif can be seen stretching her arms out against a seashore in the background, and wearing the traditional churas, the hallmark of Hindu brides. Now what her mehendi photo also offers is a major hint of her honeymoon destination with husband Vicky Kaushal – possible a beach location. How have we come to this deduction, you may ask. Well read on to know more...

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married merely ten days ago on 9th December. They really haven't had time for a proper honeymoon, with several pending work commitment of both the busy actors lined up. Plus, they got hitched at the exotic and historical Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan. Now, with Rajasthan having no beaches, and with said picture displaying a beach in the background, it's more than likely that the coupled quickly zoomed off to a beach destination for a mini-honeymoon of sorts before they needed to return and resume their respective film shoots.

Uploading her mehendi picture on her official Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif simply added a heart emoji in the caption while posting it. Fans though were quick to pounce in the comments section, with the major goal of ferreting out Vicky Kaushal's name in her mehendi – another traditional Hindu custom for the uninitiated. "Vicky ka naam kahaa hai mehendi mein (where is Vicky's name in the mehendi?)" one fan asked while another commented, "My hopeless romantic self is trying to find Vicky's name on her hand." "Not me zooming and finding his name," a third added. Check out the star's post below:

