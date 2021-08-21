will be next seen sharing screen space with the darling actor in Adipurush. The film has been the talk of the town ever since the concept and the cast were announced. For those not in the know, Adipurush is based on the epic Ramayana which will be directed by Om Raut. The filming of the same began a couple of days ago in Mumbai. It is yet another pan-India film starring Prabhas, that has got the fans excited. The actor has become one of the most sought-after celebs and most-loved costars after his stint. And guess what, Kriti Sanon is smitten with him too. In a recent interview on TV, Kriti even said that she'd marry Prabhas. Now, before you jump the gun, let us tell y'all, it was a kill, marry and hook-up kinda thingy with a twist. Kriti Sanon, who is currently basking in the success of Mimi, was asked who she'd date, flirt and marry. And she was given celebrity options as thus: Kartik Aryan, Tiger Shroff and Prabhas. Also Read - Trending South news today: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon start shooting for Adipurush in Mumbai, Mahesh Babu launches Sridevi Soda Center trailer and more

Kriti responded to the same, saying, "I would like rather get married to Prabhas," while adding that she'd date Tiger and flirt with Kartik. Well, every girl in the country resonates with your feeling, Kriti. Millions want to marry Prabhas. Check out the video here:

Now, don't you think they'd make an amazing pair? We loved their photo-ops for the announcement of Adipurush as it is. And this has surely got us excited about their chemistry in the film. Talking about Adipurush, the film is very VFX heavy as the makers have approached the VFSX supervisors of Avatar and Star wars to work on the graphics. It is said to be one of the most expensive films to be made in the country with a budget of about Rs 400 crore. Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Angad Bedi to name a few.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has Ganapath with Tiger, Bachchan Pandey with to name a few.