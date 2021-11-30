Beating all expectations and the odds stacked against it, Antim took a promising start in cinema halls, with the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer really coming into its own from noon onward on its opening day, further propelled by evening and night shows registering packed occupancy across the country. While morning shows were pretty lukewarm across the country except to an extent in Maharashtra (40% occupancy), Antim has shown what largely positive reviews and raw star power of a superstar like Salman Khan can achieve. Also Read - No Entry 2: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan's triple roles to be spread across multiple timelines in past, present and future? [EXCLUSIVE]

A promising beginning is one thing though, and for Antim: The Final Truth to sustain it needed good growth over the weekend, which it has exactly achieved, with a much-needed boost on day 2 and now, a massive jump on day 3. The and starrer is already in the profit zone in Nizam and Andhra Pradesh while major jumps have come in Delhi and UP. Gujarat was also up by 45-50%, which is very encouraging, given that the circuit was quite low on day 1. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh a cameraman of the show? The Real Khabri reveals a hilarious rumour doing the rounds

Of course, with the movie doing so well, the media was eager to get some bytes from Salman, and he indulged them during a recent interaction, where one of the questions revolved around his favourite cop character – whether it was one of his avatars in , , Garv, Wanted, , , Radhe or Antim or another famous onscreen police office like , or or perhaps one of the older character father and written in his blockbuster scripts. Also Read - No Entry 2: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan to pair up with Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and more? Check out 9 divas in the race for female leads

Surprisingly, Salman Khan never took any of these name and instead, mentioned his grandfather, Abdul Rashid, as his favourite cop, adding that he was a DIG of police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who had passed away when my father was just 9 years old.

The directorial, costarring , , , , , and Rohit Haldikar, has seemed to have found acceptance in A, B and C centres pan-India at both multiplexes and single screens. Antim - the Final Truth could achieve at least a semi-hit status and becomes Bollywood's only second successful venture at the box office in 2021 after Sooryavanshi.