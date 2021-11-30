With Antim the Final Truth doing so well, the media was eager to get some bytes from Salman Khan, and he indulged them during a recent interaction, where one of the questions revolved around when he visited a theatre last, considering that Antim has brought the audience back to cinema halls after Sooryavanshi. Opening up on the same, Salman Khan said that he had watched a film in a theatre close to his house just before lockdown, and enjoys any and everything cinema has to offer. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Salman Khan names his favourite cop of all time and it's not Chulbul Pandey or Singham but a family member

What's more, Salman Khan added that he even enjoys watching some of his bad films because he knows the hard work that had gone into those movies, smartly reflecting that when he watches them he knows what not to make, and in those films ,too, there are good points that he makes a note of, which can be put to use later. He concluded by saying that when he watches films, he knows what could have been corrected, added or removed for it to have turned out to be a better movie and so, his mind starts working on the plot level. Also Read - No Entry 2: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan's triple roles to be spread across multiple timelines in past, present and future? [EXCLUSIVE]

Speaking on his favourite cop character – whether it was one of his avatars in , , Garv, Wanted, , , Radhe or Antim or another famous onscreen police office like , or or perhaps one of the older character father and written in his blockbuster scripts, Salman surprisingly mentioned his grandfather, Abdul Rashid, as his favourite cop, adding that he was a DIG of police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who had passed away when my father was just 9 years old. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh a cameraman of the show? The Real Khabri reveals a hilarious rumour doing the rounds

Antim, directed by , and costarring , , , , , , and Rohit Haldikar, has seemed to have found acceptance in A, B and C centres pan-India at both multiplexes and single screens. Antim - the Final Truth could achieve at least a semi-hit status and becomes Bollywood's only second successful venture at the box office in 2021 after Sooryavanshi.