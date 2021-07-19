Say What! Salman Khan to reunite with KV Vijayendra Prasad for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Here's what we know

, , and starrer is one of the most loved Bollywood films among the masses. While fans still shower praises of Dabangg Khan's adorable portrayal of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, we might see the actor portraying this character again as the sequel of this film is on the cards. Writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the story of the film, recently revealed that he shared the idea of the sequel with Salman Khan and he liked it. Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan do some patch work on the talkie portions — read report

Talking to PinkVilla, the RRR and writer said, "I am trying to crack Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Sometime back, I told Salman the idea, and he is also excited. But I am looking for a proper vehicle to carry it forward. I hope it materializes." He added, "When I met Salman Khan casually, I told him about Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. He is excited with the thought and said it's a good idea." Well, it will be interesting see whether the cast members will come on board to reprise their roles or will se a complete different set of actors.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Tiger 3 along with . Talking about the film, it is directed by , who is known for helming films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, and Fan. The film also features Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist and the makers have kept his character details under the wraps. The film will be shot at multiple locations. It is produced under the banner of YRF.