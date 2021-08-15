OMG! Salman Khan to reunite with THIS ace filmmaker for a comic-caper?

The megastar of Bollywood, Salman Khan, who is known for action-packed entertainers, has also impressed us with his comic timing in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No. 1, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, No Entry, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Ready and others. While there were reports that Salman Khan has come on board for the remake of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master, it is now said that the actor has dropped this plan and is collaborating again with director Anees Bazmee after No Entry and Ready. Interestingly, Salman Khan's character name will be Prem in this film just his previous ventures with Anees Bazmee. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood's most awaited brides who have already played the most gorgeous dulhan on-screen
Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy with Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, who is known for helming films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Shuddh Desi Romance and Fan, the film also features Emraan Hashmi, Katrina Kaif and Ranvir Shorey in key roles. It is produced under the banner of YRF. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in the film as Pathan, where we will see the crossover of two agent films. The shoot of SRK's Pathan is simultaneously happening along with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.
While the Dabangg star and Katrina Kaif will reprise the role of Tiger and Zoya, Emraan Hashmi will reportedly play the character of a Pakistani ISI agent. While we have always seen some of heroic entries of the Bharat actor in his films including Tiger franchise, this time we will witness a powerfully designed action-packed introductory scene of Emraan Hashmi for the makers are reportedly spending Rs 10 crore. The film will hit the screens in 2022. So, are you excited for this film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.
