The quintessential mansion of , is more than a just residence for the megastar. While it is among the tourist attractions, for the people, who come to Mumbai, the luxurious palace is super special for SRK, who has bought his dream from a Gujarati man. Interestingly, SRK wanted to keep the name of his lavish mansion, but soon after buying this residence, his wishes started coming true and he reached at the peak of his career, which resulted in changing his mind and keep the name Mannat. He has even quoted that, "Even if I was broke one day, I would sell everything, but not Mannat."The dream home ranks 10th in the list of top houses in the world and the real estate value is whopping Rs 200 crore. The mansion has approximately 26,329 square feet area. It is also reported that before Shah Rukh Khan, wanted to buy this bungalow but his father, stopped him from doing so. Also Read - THESE 14 blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Rani Mukerji and more are the most rejected Bollywood films of all-time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The actor is currently in his bad phase as his son has got arrested in drug case. He has postponed production of Lion, which is directed Tamil filmmaker Atlee. It is believed that the film will be a revenge action entertainer, where the star will assemble a team of women including, who want to take the revenge for their past by robbing something precious, which is untouchable. The music of the film will be composed by AR Rahman. Meanwhile, he will be next seen in Yash Raj Films' Pathan, which also features and in pivotal roles. It is directed by Bang Bang and helmer and will arrive in cinema halls in 2022. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt bring back the leather pants trend with panache; fashionistas take note!