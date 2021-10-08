SAY WHAT! The amount of weight Kartik Aaryan gained for Freddy will leave you STUNNED

It’s often that one hears of transformations where an actor gets lean or ripped for a movie role; however, very few actors have adopted a different approach to gain weight like has successfully done it in the past and now it’s . After wrapping up his film Dhamaka in a record time of 10 days, the popular star went on to do something super impressive for Freddy as well. Kartik gained about 12 to 14 kg, which was a requirement for his role in ’s Freddy, a romantic thriller packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. Also Read - Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu hunting for a new house in Mumbai? The Family Man 2 actress is all set to make her way in Bollywood

Maintaining good physique is a must for most lead actors, but when Kartik Aaryan was told about a requirement for his character to gain weight in Freddy, sources close to the production reveal that he didn't even bat an eyelid before agreeing. He worked closely with his trainer Samir Jaura on his physique based on the requirements of his character in Freddy. Sameer is known to be quite the pro at body transformations and has worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood through their transformation journeys.

Talking about the work he's done with Kartik Aaryan, he says, "Transformations aren't just limited to shredding or getting ripped, sometimes it also involves putting on kilos and fat but doing it in a very supervised and safe manner. Kartik was able to gain 14 kilos to achieve this look with disciplined, tailor-made workouts and the right diet. His dedication is incredible because he is genetically lean so to gain the weight in that particular time frame for his role is truly commendable. In fact, he has already started losing weight from his Freddy look to get ready for his next film."

Kartik Aaryan is a part of some of the most highly anticipated films including ’s thriller, Dhamaka, Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller, Freddy, and the horror-comedy, , directed by and produced by 's T-Series.