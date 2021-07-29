SAY WHAT! The iconic pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to return on the silver screen for THIS film?

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are considered as one of the most iconic pairs of the silver screen as the duo delivered several blockbusters together like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar, My Name Is Khan, Karan Arjun and Dilwale. While fans are waiting for this jodi to reunite, it might turn out to be true as the latest reports suggest that the duo will star together in Rajkumar Hirani's next, which will narrate the story of an Indian family and their struggle with immigration. The film is expected to be a trademark Hirani venture with dose of emotions and laughter. Also Read - 5 Blockbusters, 4 Hits, 3 Superhits – Shah Rukh Khan was the undisputed KING of the box office in the 90s; Salman, Govinda, Sunny, Ajay, Aamir, Akshay never came close
Reportedly, SRK and Kajol will portray husband and wife in this venture. Reportedly, the makers have also approached Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan for pivotal characters. While Badla actress is expected to play the character of a reporter, Vidya will portray the character, who helps SRK in his journey. Well, this report has made us super excited and we can't wait for the makers to make this news official soon. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS members' most expensive possessions, Thanos creator's shocking reaction to Avengers Infinity War, Katy Perry's pool dip with baby Daisy and more
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan. The espionage thriller also features John Abraham (playing the lead antagonist) and Deepika Padukone (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Salaam Namaste, Bang Bang, War, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani helmer Siddharth Anand and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the espionage thriller is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of Salman Khan as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Also Read - Filmy Friday: When Ajay Devgn made an SOS call to Shah Rukh Khan with a special request after Kajol's father's demise
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.