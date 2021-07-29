SAY WHAT! The iconic pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to return on the silver screen for THIS film?

and are considered as one of the most iconic pairs of the silver screen as the duo delivered several blockbusters together like , , , , My Name Is Khan, and Dilwale. While fans are waiting for this jodi to reunite, it might turn out to be true as the latest reports suggest that the duo will star together in 's next, which will narrate the story of an Indian family and their struggle with immigration. The film is expected to be a trademark Hirani venture with dose of emotions and laughter. Also Read - 5 Blockbusters, 4 Hits, 3 Superhits – Shah Rukh Khan was the undisputed KING of the box office in the 90s; Salman, Govinda, Sunny, Ajay, Aamir, Akshay never came close

Reportedly, SRK and Kajol will portray husband and wife in this venture. Reportedly, the makers have also approached and for pivotal characters. While actress is expected to play the character of a reporter, Vidya will portray the character, who helps SRK in his journey. Well, this report has made us super excited and we can't wait for the makers to make this news official soon.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan. The espionage thriller also features (playing the lead antagonist) and (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by , Bang Bang, , , helmer and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the espionage thriller is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after , Happy New Year and .