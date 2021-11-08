Sooryavanshi has been running riot at the box office, putting all doubting Thomases to rest and setting Bollywood and cinema halls across the country finally back on track as the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer has surpassed all expectations in its first weekend. The family audience has come out in large numbers and it's once again a celebratory atmosphere in theatres both at multiplexes and single screens. However, some section of social media can't digest the success of the Rohit Shetty directorial, and are now drawing imaginary comparisons between it and Salman Khan starrer Ek Tha Tiger. Also Read - Sooryavanshi day 3 box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's film records a surge with Rs 29 crore on Sunday; will it cross Rs 100 crore mark on day 4?
Basically, a brilliant Akshay Kumar parkour-styled action scene in Sooryavanshi is being trolled for having been allegedly plagiarised from one of Salman Khan's action sequences in Ek Tha Tiger, which is like comparing any two parkour-themes action set pieces from any two action movies in the world. Those who have seen both movies would well know how the two sequences are like chalk and cheese. Anyway, here are the tweets and pics that trolls are circulating, with, thankfully, some replying to them, calling out the absurdity... Also Read - Not just Sooryavanshi, THESE Akshay Kumar movies too got leaked in HD by Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites
Sooryavanshi also stars Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba in extended cameos. The movie has minted over Rs. 75 crore nett in just three day (its first weekend), which equated to easily 110-120 crore in normal times. Also Read - Katrina Kaif's dating history and shocking reasons for breakup before she found the one in Vicky Kaushal
