Sooryavanshi has been running riot at the box office, putting all doubting Thomases to rest and setting Bollywood and cinema halls across the country finally back on track as the and starrer has surpassed all expectations in its first weekend. The family audience has come out in large numbers and it's once again a celebratory atmosphere in theatres both at multiplexes and single screens. However, some section of social media can't digest the success of the directorial, and are now drawing imaginary comparisons between it and starrer Ek Tha Tiger. Also Read - Sooryavanshi day 3 box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's film records a surge with Rs 29 crore on Sunday; will it cross Rs 100 crore mark on day 4?

Basically, a brilliant Akshay Kumar parkour-styled action scene in is being trolled for having been allegedly plagiarised from one of Salman Khan's action sequences in Ek Tha Tiger, which is like comparing any two parkour-themes action set pieces from any two action movies in the world. Those who have seen both movies would well know how the two sequences are like chalk and cheese. Anyway, here are the tweets and pics that trolls are circulating, with, thankfully, some replying to them, calling out the absurdity... Also Read - Not just Sooryavanshi, THESE Akshay Kumar movies too got leaked in HD by Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

Lmao ?

Entry scene copied from WAR

Action stunts copied from ETT

He tried to recreate Singhams swag Hawaldaar ke role main hi theek ho @akshaykumar ? https://t.co/AhMLNKqCoN — SAMIR. (@MeSamir23) November 6, 2021

Akki Has Copied

Neck To Neck Action Sequence Stunts From #SalmanKhan 's Ek Tha Tiger In His Latest Release Sooryavanshi Movie pic.twitter.com/J7daA6f4Kf — ????? (@BeingHBK10) November 6, 2021

Hmmm ...no doubts..but it depends on director, right?? Its director vision first, n last. So, here..that "credit" goes to Mr. Shetty, undoubtedly n unfortune ? — MaggiePol (@MaggiePol2) November 6, 2021

Aur salman bhai ne hame copy kiya kyu ki ham bhi chhat per se aise hi jump karte hai ...lol ??..bhai har koi aise hi jump marta hai — Raushan ?? (@RaushanMehra15) November 7, 2021

Wo Apne stunt khud karta hai !

Doosre se nhi karwata stunt ❤️ — Rajat Bajpai (@Rajatbajpai6) November 6, 2021

Salman se phle koi chhat se nhi kuda tha kya bhai ? ??? ya fir ETt ke bad koi aise karega to uska copy bolega tu ??? — ?????????? || HBD - Gazar ? (@AdityaS_Indian) November 6, 2021

Sooryavanshi also stars as and as in extended cameos. The movie has minted over Rs. 75 crore nett in just three day (its first weekend), which equated to easily 110-120 crore in normal times. Also Read - Katrina Kaif's dating history and shocking reasons for breakup before she found the one in Vicky Kaushal