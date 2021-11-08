SAY WHAT! THIS brilliant action scene in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is a copy of Salman Khan's stunt in Ek Tha Tiger? Check out pics and reactions from fans

Despite all the positive reviews, great word-of-mouth and stupendous box office collections, which have blown all expectations out of the window, a section of social media users have found fault with a parkour-styled action scene of Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, trolling it for plagiarising a sequence from Salman Khan starrer Ek Tha Tiger