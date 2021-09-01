Sayesha Singh: Young Kid Model and Instagram Influencer who is winning millions of hearts with her charming smile

Forget Hopscotch, scrabble, and annoying parent’s day-in-day-out, it seems today's gen X kids have a bigger fish to fry!

Having grown up in a digital world, where technology is advancing beyond imagination, the kids of this era only know Smart Phones, Tablets, Computers, and social media. Kids today are extremely well-tuned in the digital world. With Instagram taking first place in influencer marketing, Kids are attracted to it.

Who are the Kids Influencers?

We can see many kid Instagrammers posting their pretty pictures on their page and becoming a star overnight. Meet one such pretty little cute face of Instagram, Sayesha Singh from Jaipur, the Pink City Rajasthan.

We all are familiar with the term ‘Influencer’. These are the social media gurus who make their living online. But ‘Kid Influencer’ is a new thing that refers to children under the age of 16 who have built their presence on Social media platforms. Sayesha Singh is one of them. She has started her Instagram page since a small kid. Her page today is followed by 249K followers!

Well, to ensure the kids' safety online, the majority of the kids’ platforms are run by their parents, who always monitor their followers, posts, and comments. However, the impromptu expressions, the attitude, and queerness that others find lovely about kids are by no means edited. These qualities are in-built in the kids, and they accurately know the showoff timings!

About Sayesha Singh

She is an Indian Kid Model and Instagram star born in the Pink City, Jaipur having an immense fan following. She has a beautiful & charming face with long hair and shiny black eyes which captivates the soul. Well, the definition of beauty is elusive. Each individual has a different perspective of beauty, and the kids are beautiful inside-out.

Kids’ influencers do everything that we as social media users do. They upload content for their huge fan followers. These kids’ also take their hobbies to next level by posting videos, performing various activities to make a creative influencer campaign. Sayesha does the same. Her Instagram handle is taken care of by her Mother. She posts day-to-day pictures of Sayesha winning the hearts of millions out there. Sayesha’s charming face & happier glow enhances her beauty. She also posts twinning combinations with her Mother and gets the attention of viewers.

Her talent is inevitable. Sayesha is someone who builds a reputation around a certain niche on Instagram. She has set the stage on fire by her exclusive hobbies in playing synthesizer, dancing & acting skills, and Modeling.

Whether big or small, Kids are adorable. Their charming face enhances the beauty and throws light on their happiness. There are no words for Sayesha’s creativity and talent. May God bless her with everything she desires and deserves!