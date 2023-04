One more actor took the help of social media to get work on Twitter, and he is Hemant Kher, who won hearts with his honest performance in ’s Scam (1992). Hemant is a National School of Drama alumnus, and in the industry he is finding a dearth of work. The actor took to Twitter and shared a humble request where he mentioned that he is full of zeal and enthusiasm and wants to explore being an actor, to which many fans expressed their concern. "A humble request to all the writers, directors, casting directors, and creators, kindly consider me to play parts in your stories/movies/series/short films. I am full of zeal and enthusiasm to explore as an actor". Also Read - Sana Khan struggled to walk; Shah Rukh Khan pushed, take a look at the iconic moments from Baba Siddique’s Iftaar bash over the years

One of his fans said that he is crying seeing this state of him, to which the actor mentioned that it's not that he is jobless but that he is exploring new opportunities and wants them to come his way. Hemant was asked by one of his fans to try his career in the stock market owing to his role in Scam 1992, to which he exclaimed that he is a very good actor and wants to continue his journey as an actor only.

Arrre.. Thank you dost.. But don’t cry.. I am not out of work.. I am just trying to reach out to more people in the industry! — Hemant Kher (@hemantgkher) April 16, 2023

Bhai share market ki apana carrier bana lLo — mukesh Kushwah (@kushwahmukeshmk) April 15, 2023

Bhai. Acting achhi karta hun vahi karta rahunga toh achha rahega.. I think ? — Hemant Kher (@hemantgkher) April 15, 2023

Well, this isn’t the first time any actor has taken to axial media and asked to work; earlier, it was who started this trend, where she openly mentioned that she is looking for good roles and opportunities and stays in Mumbai as there was a lot of confusion for her that she has been shifted to Delhi and is no more in Mumbai, and look at how the opportunities flourished on Neena; today she is one of the busiest actors of her age, and we hope the same fate happens with Hemant Kher.