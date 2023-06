Hansal Mehta is riding high on the success of his latest web series Scoop starring Karishma Tanna. The filmmaker recently opened up on the challenges he faced while making the 2012 film Shahid. The movie starred Rajkummar Rao portraying the role of Shahid Azmi who was a lawyer and human rights activist. The movie is based on the real-life of Shahid Azmi who was assassinated in 2010. Hansal Mehta found it difficult to bring a producer on board as they were hesitant because of Rajkummar Rao. Also Read - Scoop: Hansal Mehta reveals why he chose Karishma Tanna as the lead; says, 'She is not pretending to be...'

Back then was a newcomer and producers were reluctant to put money on him as a lead in Shahid. Producers were not keen to fund Shahid as they were not confident about the Badhai Do actor. Apparently, Rao won a national award for the movie the director also bagged one for the same. Over time he became one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood. The actor and director duo went on to collaborate on three films namely Citylights, , and Omerta. Also Read - Scoop: Harman Baweja reveals what former crime reporter Jigna Vora told him on their first ever meeting

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, said that his life restarted when he came across Shahid Azmi’s story. He found his voice again and his muse in finding that voice was Rajkummar. Initially, the filmmaker sent the script of Shahid to a lot of actors and some didn’t want to work with him while some demanded to change the way Shahid was written and change the narrative completely. Hansal Mehta was firm and went ahead with the attitude either it is this or it’s nothing. Also Read - Scoop on Netflix: Karishma Tanna earns praise from netizens for her performance as Jagruti Pathak; fans say, 'Brilliant' [Read Tweets]

In the process casting director Mukesh Chabbra and suggested him to cast Rajkummar Rao. Hansal Mehta was unwilling to meet the actor as he was told by producers that “Anurag is going to send Rajkummar to you. I’m not funding it. I’m not putting money in for Rajkummar”. Yet they insisted he meet the actor who was standing outside the office. Half an hour later he walked in and the filmmaker clicked. The director said he felt the right energy, he felt connected to him and saw honesty and hunger in Rao who wanted to prove it. Shahid was a dream role and he recognized that.

Hansal also recalled meeting with the producer, he had made a poster of Shahid with Rajkummar Rao to present. The producer replied, “Poster is cool, but who is this fellow?” The filmmaker asked him to watch his then-upcoming film Ragini MMS, which convinced him on the acting skills of the actor.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in ’s Bheed alongside . He received Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Badhai Do. He has an upcoming movie Mr & Mrs Mahi with .