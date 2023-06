Hansal Mehta's Scoop is making waves with Netflix viewers all over the globe. It is one of the top trending shows. Karishma Tanna plays the lead role of journalist Jagruti Pathak, a role adapted from the real life scribe Jigna Vora who spent months in jail for allegedly abetting the murder of famous crime reporter J Dey. Karishma Tanna has done a fab job. While some have not liked her performance, others feel she was awesome all through. This is indeed a breakthrough show for the actress. Karishma Tanna thanked Jigna Vora for letting her share her life story in front of the audience. Also Read - Scoop: Harman Baweja reveals what former crime reporter Jigna Vora told him on their first ever meeting

Hansal Mehta told Pinkvilla that she auditioned like a number of other actresses. It seems he himself did auditions with 20-25 actresses. He said some of them were quite striking. Mukesh Chhabra who was the casting director had auditioned before, and 20-25 final names were given to Hansal Mehta. In fact, 100 girls had auditioned for Scoop. After Karishma Tanna's audition, he called up the casting director and told her that he had selected her for the show. It seems even Mukesh Chhabra felt that Mehta would zero down on her only.

It seems somethin had clicked. Mehta reveals that Tanna had texted himself after her audition saying she enjoyed the process. He did not revert to her message. It seems he saw a hustle in Karishma Tanna, the one that defined Jigna Vora's quest for professional success. He was quoted as saying, "She wants to prove herself. She is not pretending to be a great actor. She's just desperate to prove to people that, 'I'm an actor. Take me seriously'." He said that he saw a desperation in Karishma Tanna that was present in Jagruti Pathak too. He said that Netflix allowed him to go ahead with his choice of an actress. Hansal Mehta said success of Pratik Gandhi in Scam 1992 had kind of given him a power.

The show Scoop also stars Harman Baweja as JCP Harshvardhan Shroff. Plus, there is Mohammad Zeeshan Siddiqui in a pivotal role. The show is made up of six episodes. Karishma Tanna was last seen in Sanju where she played the role of a Gujarati girl. Her cameo was quite liked by everyone.