Yesterday, had tweeted that there's a big announcement that's going to take place today (25). Netizens were speculating that it's either Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's movie or it's Tiger Shroff-Rashmika Madanna's film. Well, a few netizens were right as Karan has announced his new production venture titled Screw Dheela which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The movie will be directed by , however, the makers have not yet announced whether Rashmika will be a part of the film or not.

Karan took to Twitter to share the announcement video and wrote, "Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!"

Well, it's an action-packed announcement, but netizens are not happy with it as they feel it looks the same as Tiger's previous franchise movies and .

A netizen wrote, “What have u done? It looks like Baaghi 4! If content doesn't have anything fresh and unique, people are not gonna watch! Announcement teaser looks average..” Check out the tweets below…

What have u done? It looks like Baaghi 4! If content doesn't have anything fresh and unique, people are not gonna watch! Announcement teaser looks average.. — ? ? ? ? ? ? (@ReviewzFilmy) July 25, 2022

Aisa lag raha hai heropanti ya baghi ka sequal hai ? — Knull (@King_In__Black) July 25, 2022

Nothing new Same Tiger same acrobats and action

Same dialogues South films.ruling for a reason https://t.co/Psdv1QJ36H — AB (@Abhishekv766) July 25, 2022

Agar heroine ananya pandey tara sutaria jhanvi hui to hum NAHI dekhega hall mein ???? — Nitin Jain (@nitinjainyash) July 25, 2022

Tiger was last seen on the big screen in Heropanti 2 which was a disaster at the box office. The actor also has Ganapath lined up which is slated to release on Christmas this year. But, there were reports that the movie might get postponed. Directed by , it also stars in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Shashank Khaitan also has two films lined up, Govinda Naam Mera and Bedhadak. The former was slated to release in June this year but it has been postponed, and the latter, which will mark Shanaya Kapoor’s debut will start rolling early next year.