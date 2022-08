2022 hasn’t been a great year for Bollywood. Many Bollywood biggies that were expected to do well at the box office failed badly and one of them is Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2. The movie had a franchise factor and it was a big holiday (Eid) release, but still, it became a disaster. Now, a few weeks ago, Karan Johar announced a film with Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Titled Screw Dheela, the movie will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and reportedly Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in it. However, recently there were reports that the film has been put on the backburner due to multiple reasons.

Screw Dheela has been making it to the headlines in the entertainment news, and now, the film’s team has clarified that the movie has not been shelved and has been postponed to 2023. The reason behind the delay is the date issues and it will start rolling later next year. Not just Screw Dheela, it has also been confirmed that Tiger will team up with Karan’s Dharma Productions for one more massive action film.

This is Shashank Khaitan’s second film that has been postponed to 2023. Earlier, his directorial Bedhadak starring Shanaya Kapoor, Laksh, and Gurfateh Pirzada was also postponed. There were reports that even Bedhadak has been shelved but later the makers clarified that it has been postponed to early next year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Govinda Naam Mera. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and it was supposed to hit the big screens in June this year, but, it was postponed. The makers have not yet announced the new release date of it, and reportedly, the movie might get a direct-to-digital release.

Talking about Tiger Shroff, the actor has Ganapath and lined up. While the former is slated to release on Christmas this year, the latter will hit the big screens on Christmas 2023.