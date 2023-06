Diana Penty has shared some happy news with her fans. The actress, in a heartwarming Instagram post, announced that she has wrapped up the shooting of director Ribhu Dasgupta’s . Besides Diana, the courtroom drama boasts a cast ensemble of Amitbah Bachchan, , and Abhishek Banerjee. Calling her filming days “an incredibly special journey” Diana dropped a bunch of BTS pictures with her Section 84 co-stars. She also took her time, to write a special thank you note for each one of them, including the filmmaker. Also Read - Bollywood box office collection: First movies to create milestones earning from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1000 crore

Diana Penty speaks about

"And it's a WRAP. On what has been an incredibly special journey for me," Diana captioned. She shared the same frame as Amitabh Bachchan in the first picture. Both of them held a clapboard that had the word "WRAP" written in bold letters. Diana and Amitabh Bachchan flashed big smiles for the click. While the actress donned an all-white attire, the veteran Bollywood actor was dressed graciously in a brownish leather coat.

Look at Diana Penty's post

Diana Penty on her co-star Amitabh Bachchan

Speaking about working with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, Diana confessed that she was “beyond excited.” “Before we began shooting Section 84, I was beyond excited to be working with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, but also so damn nervous!! But now that we’ve been through a film together I can safely say, it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career,” she penned.

Diana heaped praise on Amitabh Bachchan for providing her with a safe space to explore herself as an actor in film scenes. She explained, “As an actor, I finally know what it means to ‘BE’ in a scene. Mr. Bachchan allows you to do that and gives you space to do so much more. Watching and observing him is like witnessing a masterclass.”

Diana Penty drops pictures from Section 84 sets

In the next couple of snaps, Diana was captured sharing a warm hug with Nimrat Kaur and posing for a photograph with actor Abhishek Banerjee. Diana expressed her gladness to have finally hung out with her Section 84 co-stars. “Also, finally got to hang out with Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjeeon sets. Here’s proof that we’re actually in the same film” she wrote.

Diana Penty to director Ribhu Dasgupta

Diana Penty had only gratitude left for Ribhu Dasgupta, the filmmaker. “Thank you for bringing this whole thing together so beautifully. But more importantly, thank you for making sure our stomachs were always full! Priorities, priorities,” the actress concluded. Diana seemed to enjoy herself on the sets, as she offered a sneak peek of her time inside the vanity van. From reading scripts to getting her makeup done, the pictures showed it all.

About Section 84

Produced collaboratively by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Saraswati Entertainment Section 84 marks Amitabh Bachchan’s third collaboration with Ribhu Dasgupta. Further details of the film are kept under wraps.