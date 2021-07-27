Security personnel asks Kiara Advani to take off mask to prove her identity; netizens are reminded of her scene with Sushant Singh Rajput from MS Dhoni

A video of an official asking Kiara Advani to take off her mask to prove her identity as gone viral on the internet for all the right reasons. It has reminded netizens of her scene with Sushant Singh Rajput from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.