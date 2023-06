Celebrities have a major influence on fans. With their glamorous lifestyles as showcased on social media, it's tempting for fans to adopt similar wardrobes, accessories and travel. However, blindly imitating your favourite celebrities can have dire consequences. Now, in an interview, Seema Biswas urged fans to be cautious and avoid copying the lifestyle of actors. The National Award-winning actor stated that if people burden themselves to keep up with a celebrity lifestyle, it can lead to “debt, stress, and a compromised future.” Also Read - Human web series review: Shefali Shah-Kirti Kulhari's medical thriller is mysterious, murky, magnificent

Seema Biswas said that celebrities often live in a world of privilege, luxury, and endless resources. And, replicating their extravagant lifestyles is "unrealistic for the average person." "Attempting to replicate their extravagant lifestyles is unrealistic for the average person. By chasing unattainable standards, fans risk dissatisfaction, financial strain, and a loss of self-identity," she told ETimes.

Misleading Fans

She further mentioned that many celebrities flaunt opulent possessions and indulge in lavish experiences, which misleads fans into believing that they should prioritise materialism. Financially burdening oneself to keep up with celebrity lifestyles can lead to debt, stress, and a compromised future.

According to the veteran actor, people who mimic their idols “may lose touch with their own true selves,” sacrificing authenticity for the sake of fitting in a preconceived mould. She stated fans who emulate their actions without contemplating the potential consequences will find themselves in “unfavourable situations”, damaging their personal and professional lives.

Mental Health

Seema Biswas shared that while fans do envy the glamorous appearances, they seldom see the struggles stars go through behind the scenes. Idolizing stars can negatively impact fans' mental well-being as well as self-esteem.

Celebrities are often linked with superficial beauty standards, materialism and fleeting trends. When fans blindly follow their favourite stars, they tend to overlook personal growth, meaningful relationships, and passions. “Each person is unique, with their own dreams, aspirations, and talents. Copying a celebrity's lifestyle hinders the journey of self-discovery and denies individuals the opportunity to nurture their own interests and talents,” Seema said.

Seema Biswas will be next seen in a Bengali film titled Mon Potongo.