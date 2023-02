Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be starring in Selfiee together. It is a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving Licence. Akshay and Emraan have both been promoting their movie across the country. Recently, the makers dropped a song called Main Khiladi. The song is a remake of the old song Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the movie of the same name. It originally starred Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The new version stars Akshay with Emraan Hashmi. Both the stars have been promoting the song with various celebs. Akshay joined hands with Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan for the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Karan Johar PULLS UP Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; says, 'Aap ke khilaf koi bhi awaz uthata hai, aap laat...' [WATCH]

Akshay Kumar grooves with Salman Khan on Main Khiladi song from Selfiee

Entertainment News is full of updates on Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee. Fans are really excited to see Akshay and Emraan together. Their excitement increased triple-fold as Akshay joined hands with his good friend Salman Khan for the song Main Khiladi. In the video, we see watching Akki performing with Tiger Shroff. Salman looks at him and asks him if should they perform together. And cut to, we have Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar grooving on the Main Khiladi song together. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did Karan Johar just take a jibe Kartik Aaryan for Dostana 2? Almost spills the beans on Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding and more

Both Salman and Akshay are seen in casuals. Salman is looking younger in a black tee while Akshay always looks his usual fittest in blue. Akshay guides Salman on the steps and they both are seen matching the hook steps before hugging and bursting into laughter. Also Read - 7 Times Palak Tiwari seduced the cameras like a seasoned actress [View Pics]

Watch Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar groove on Main Khiladi song here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Fans love Salman and Akshay's jugalbandi

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan both have a humungous fanbase in the country. And they have been friends for a long time too. Akshay and Salman have also worked in films together. Watching Salman and Akshay perform together reminded fans of their film Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Some fans also wondered if they were going to announce Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 2. "Mujhse shadhi karogi ki yaad aa gayi," one of the fans commented. "I thought mujse shadi karogi 2 announcement," another one said. "Unlocked memories from Mujhse se Shaadi Karogi, Jaan e Mann," "Plzzz sir mujh se shadi karogi 2 banayiye Salman ke sath," people wrote in the comments.