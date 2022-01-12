This morning, and shared a picture on their respective social media accounts in which they are clicking a selfie. Fans got excited about it because it hinted that they will be announcing their movie Selfiee today. After an individual image, they shared a picture together, and later, finally, the movie was officially announced. Selfiee will be produced by ’s Dharma Productions and it will be directed by Raj Mehta who had helmed Akshay Kumar, , , and starrer . Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar hikes fee to this EYE-POPPING amount; budget to spiral beyond control? EXCLUSIVE

Akshay took to Twitter to make an announcement of the film. He tweeted, "Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!"

Selfiee is a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License which starred and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The 2019 release received positive reviews from the critics and it was a hit at the box office. While Akshay will portray the role played by Prithviraj, Emraan will step into the shoes of Suraj.

While talking about the film, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “The plot of Driving Licence follows the story a cop and a superstar. The cop is a fan of the star, but the two end up at loggerheads when the star denies taking a picture with the cop and his family. Given that a photograph forms the main crux of the story, Selfiee is the perfect title for the comic drama.”

Reportedly, Selfiee will go on the floors at the end of January or early February. It will be interesting to watch Akshay and Emraan on the big screen together. Let’s see which actresses will be roped in to play the female leads in the movie.