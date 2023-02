Kangana Ranaut was seen making fun of superstar Akshay Kumar's latest release Selfiee produced by Karan Johar and claimed that it has not even amazed to earn 10 lakhs at the box office and no one is seen picking at him in fact, they are targeting her for his flop. Selfiee has received shockingly very low numbers and trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has only managed to earn 1.30 crore on the day of its release. There are many portals that are calling out Akshay Kumar for delivering back-to-back flops in a row and are claiming that this is his sixth flop. Ekta Kapoor who has been an open huge admirer of Akshay Kumar came out in support of the superstar and lashed out at the people who are highlighting the lows of Khiladi Kumar and are reminding them that by doing this they are showing how low they are by themselves. Also Read - Selfiee box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer fails to survive in front of Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada; earns only 1.30 crore on the day of its release

#Selfiee has a disastrous Day 1… Sends shock waves throughout the industry… One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it… Fri ₹ 2.55 cr+. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/juk8aCCvZq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2023

#Selfiee at national chains… Fri / Sat biz…#PVR: 64 lacs / 87 lacs#INOX: 43 lacs / 60 lacs#Cinepolis: 23 lacs / 36 lacs

⭐️ Total: ₹ 1.30 cr / ₹ 1.83 cr

Nett BOC. DISAPPOINTING. pic.twitter.com/tqjRbEYoT4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2023

Ekta Kapoor slammed people for making fun of Akshay Kumar and called him the most reliable star of the industry on her Instagram story and called everyone insensitive for being so harsh.



Selfiee has been released two days and fans are going agar over the unique concept of the film and gave 4 ratings, despite all the positive feedback by the Janta, Akshay Kumar and starrer fails to perform at the box office. Well, we only hope that the film might shine through good word of mouth and it's too early to declare it a flop or a hit.