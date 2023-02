Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee has hit the marquee today. The movie's start has been rather disappointing. It is being said that Selfiee has made around Rs 2.25 crores on the first day. This has been reported by some portals. By tomorrow morning, we will get a clearer idea. Kangana Ranaut has posted an Insta story where she has claimed that Selfiee has made Rs 10 lakh on day one. She has been compared as the male version of Akshay Kumar. Kangana Ranaut wrote that though his film has taken such a low opening no one has mocked or bullied him. Kangana Ranaut said that while she took the name of Karan Johar no one has mentioned him and only took the name of the actor associated with the project. Also Read - Kantara 2: Rishabh Shetty REACTS to rumours of Urvashi Rautela doing the film with him [Watch video]

Meanwhile Karan Johar ki film ne 10 lakh bhi nahi kamaye, lekin media wale na uska naam use kar rahe hain na uske production ka naam, jiss film se mera koi lena dena nahi uska flop hone ka reason bhi mujhe bataya ja raha hai

Wah bhai Karan Johar wah !! ? https://t.co/e4wcBaydBC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 24, 2023

Selfiee is the remake of a Malayalam film. The story is about the relationship of a superstar and fan. The movie will need really good word of mouth to pick up momentum. Some fans feel that Akshay Kumar should stop doing remakes, and take a break. The superstar has worked in a number of remakes throughout this lockdown period.

Selfiee is directed by Raj Mehta. The movie is getting mixed reviews so far. People have liked the work of Emraan Hashmi. The Tiger 3 villain has been seen on the big screen after a really long time. Kangana Ranaut faced a lot on social media after Dhaakad turned out to be a huge flop. The movie did not even collect Rs five crores at the box office.

Akshay Kumar has two big films lined up. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Hera Pheri 3. The actor is now busy with his franchises. Business has become very unpredictable nowadays!