Selfiee full movie in HD leaked online: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer film has released in theatres today on February 24. There has been a lot of excitement amongst fans to see this never seen before jodi together on the screen for the first time. However, there is bad news for the makers as the film's box office collection may take a beating since Selfiee is leaked online on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and more. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It has become the latest film to fall prey to piracy on the day of release, getting leaked online just around the first show of the film in theatres. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee box office collection to suffer

All eyes have been on Selfiee since it is Akshay Kumar's first film of 2023, after a not so successful outings in the last year. The fact that the film brings two stars with great fan following together for the first time in a family entertainer, without any other big release to compete with, were all good signs for it to work at the box office. However, one search about Selfiee new movie leaked online or something like Selfiee full HD movie watch download free will bring up lots of results to watch the film online. Akshay Kumar's appeal to fans over Selfiee release

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar had posted a tweet a day before release of his new movie Selfiee where he appealed to fans to watch the film in theatres and not on mobile. In his tweet, he said, "Iss #Selfiee ka asli maza phone pe nahi, bade parde pe aayega! Don't miss out - book your tickets today!"

Iss #Selfiee ka asli maza phone pe nahi, bade parde pe aayega! Don't miss out - book your tickets today!https://t.co/fIeWkBXjEGhttps://t.co/5lfYqvwako#Selfiee in cinemas tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/KJ9IjVLkVj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 23, 2023

What is Selfiee all about?

Selfiee revolves around a Bollywood superstar (Akshay) who is known for his driving style. He loses his license due to a turn of events. That is when he meets RTO officer (Emraan), who is also an avid fan of the star. However, a misunderstanding bursts the bubble and a heated argument turns into a feud that the whole country witnesses. Watch the Selfiee official trailer here:

Next after Selfiee?

Both and have some more treats coming their fans' way in 2023. While Akshay has OMG: Oh My God 2, , official Hindi remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and Hera Pheri 3 lined up, Emraan Hashmi will be seen in and 's Tiger 3 and some interesting OTT projects as well.