Akshay Kumar has often attracted trolls and controversies for holding a Canadian passport. Facing criticism for owning another country's passport the actor has given the clarity of his roots in India. He has also mentioned that he is thankful to India as the nation is everything to him. Akshay Kumar who is looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie Selfiee hinted that he would cancel his Canadian passport. For the unversed, his citizenship became a topic after his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi right before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Recently, during an interview with Aajtak in the first episode of the new season of Seedhi Baat, Akshay Kumar addressed the criticism he faced over his Canadian citizenship. He said India is everything to him and whatever he has learned and gained is from here and is fortunate to give it back. During the conversation, he revealed that he has applied for a change and will cancel the passport soon. The actor feels bad when people say things without knowing the reason behind his Canadian citizenship.

Further shared a story of how he got a Canadian passport. The 55-year-old star experienced a phase in his career when he delivered more than 15 flops. The actor spoke of the lean phase that happened in the 1990s and his poor performance at the box office forced him to apply for Canadian citizenship. He went there for work after his films were not working here. He went to his friend who lived in Canada then and applied for the passport and fortunately, he got it. Then two movies were left to release and by luck both turned out to be superhits. Then his friend suggested to return and start working again in India.

Akshay Kumar further revealed he came back and got more work and he forgot about the Canadian passport. The actor never thought of getting it changed but now he has applied for a passport change. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has made a Guinness World record for taking the most selfies in 3 minutes ahead of his film Selfiee. The family entertainer will release in theaters on 24th February 2023.