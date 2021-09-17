Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook flirts with a fan, Jennifer Lopez showers praises on Ben Affleck's The Last Duel and more

As the day comes to an end, let's take a look at some of the newsmakers from Hollywood. Among those who trended the most, we have BTS member Jungkook who grabbed everyone's attention by flirting with a fan. Next, as 's film The Last Duel hit the theatres, girlfriend showered him with praises. Read on for more. Also Read - Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, Ben Affleck, Halle Berry and more Hollywood stars who've played two superheroes on screen – view pics

BTS' Jungkook flirts with a fan Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS and Coldplay's collaboration excites ARMY; Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's 'masked' kiss at Met Gala 2021 and more

A video of Jungkook from his birthday live session with ARMY has gone viral on social media. In the video, we see him flirting with a fan when she comments that her mother considers him to be his son in-law. He stared at the screen for a bit but then replied saying, "A handsome son-in-law?" Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS wins big at MTV VMAs, Britney Spears gets engaged, Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????? | 정국⁷ ?? (@jeonschurro)

Jennifer Lopez supports Ben Affleck's The Last Duel

On Instagram, JLo posted a video from Venice premiere of Ben Affleck's film The Last Duel and appreciated the team's efforts. She wrote, "Throwback to the for the premiere of #TheLastDuel✨ I had such a beautiful time!! And I’m so excited for you guys to see this movie!! It’s the first script Matt and Ben have written together along with Nicole Holofcener since !! And it’s amazing!! The acting by the whole cast is fantastic. Jodie Comer plays the lead and she is awesome!!! It was a magical trip and I hope you enjoy the pics!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

and Travis Barker's Instagram vs Reality post is hilarious AF

On Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian made a post that left everyone laughing hard. She shared a stunning picture of her and then that of a her and Travis Barker's picture covered with face masks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

's sweet birth post for hubby Nick Jonas

As Nick Jonas turns a year older, Priyanka Chopra made a mushy post on social media. Sharing a picture she called him the love of her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

says Hollywood is mimicking Bollywood

Talking about similarities between his film Free Guy and Bollywood films, Ryan Reynolds in a video stated that Hollywood is mimicking Bollywood. He said, "If you are wondering if Hollywood is mimicking Bollywood now, well, the answer is yes, we have no shame. No shame at all."