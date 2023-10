Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jab We Met has established itself as a classic rom-com film over the years. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film released in 2007 and gave Bollywood lovers two iconic characters in Kareena’s Geet and Shahid’s Aditya. The craze about the film is such that it was re-released in cinemas and got an overwhelming response from the audiences, with the crowd dancing and singing in theatres. Recently, there were several reports stating that the makers are planning a sequel to Jab We Met. In an interview, Imtiaz Ali put all such rumours to rest and declined the reports of a Jab We Met 2 being in the works. Also Read - Caught on camera: Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more celebs out and about in Mumbai

No Jab We Met 2 in the works, says Imtiaz Ali

With fans eagerly waiting for a sequel to Jab We Met, director Imtiaz Ali refuted any such claims and said that the film is not happening. In an interview with News18, the filmmaker said that he does not have a story for Jab We Met 2 yet. He added that he has heard and read many reports stating that a sequel to the iconic film is happening, but since nobody asked or confirmed it with him beforehand, he doesn't know what to say. The filmmaker did not decline a future possibility of a sequel and said that let's wait and see what happens.

About Jab We Met

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles, the film released in 2007 and narrated the story of a man who has lost all hopes in life. He then meets a girl who is full of life on a train and falls in love with her. How their life changes after their train journey forms the rest of the narrative of the film. The film also featured Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, and Dara Singh in pivotal roles and collected over Rs 50 crore at the box office. The film was a critical and box office success and won several awards and recognitions.