There have been speculations that rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and are planning to tie the knot next year. Amid the rumours, congratulated Sidharth for his marriage with Kiara during the Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 16. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Sumbul Touqeer a 'disappointment'; gets slammed by Imlie actress fans

During the episode, Salman welcomed Sidharth and Rakul on stage who were there to promote their upcoming film Thank God. Salman then teased Sidharth about his wedding with Kiara's name. "Congratulations Sidharth, shaadi mubarak ho. Kiara decision aapne liya hai… pyaara decision. Aur kiski Advani mein, hey bhagwan, advice pe liya hai aapne yeh?" he teased. Also Read - Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 and more Bollywood sequels we can't wait for

Sidharth blushed and tried to tease Salman instead and asked, "Aap aur shaadi ki suggestion derahe ho?" Then Salman replied, "Sunlo Jaanam Teenu, nahi karna chah raha hai. Mai Jaanam aur Teenu ko bachpane se jaanta hu." And left everyone in splits. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, John Abraham's Tehran and more upcoming spy movies in Bollywood that have got us super-excited

Advertisement

Bringing a spin to the Vaar, guests Sidharth and Rakul for the promotion of their upcoming film Thank God. Sidharth and Rakul play the 'Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed' game.

It goes to show how deceptive appearances can be in the coveted house that witnesses rapid changes in equations. However, the revelations are not just limited to the contestants; even the star guests and the megastar host Salman reveal some interesting parts of their lives on the show.

After a few contestants and stars on the show let the cat out of the bag, the Vaar introduces a new element titled 'black chair' which can be designated to the one housemate that is the least favourite of the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Shalin Bhanot gets the black chair and host Salman grills him for the source of his inexplicable arrogance on the show. Lastly, the episode unveils who is the first evicted contestant among Shalin Bhanot, , Gori Nagori, MC Stan and Tina Datta.