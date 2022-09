Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a famous name pan-India because of her dance number Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise, and her fantastic performance in The Family Man season 2. The actress has some interesting films lined up like Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, and Kushi. Yashoda and Shaakuntalam will be pan-India releases and today, the makers of the latter have announced the film’s release date. Shaakuntalam is all set to release on 4th November 2022. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting help from THIS important person to move on and start a new journey

Check out the release date announcement video of Shaakuntalam below…

While in Telugu Shaakuntalam doesn’t have any major competition, but in Hindi, the film will be clashing with starrer Phone Bhoot and starrer Kuttey. In the Hindi film industry Katrina is clearly a bigger name, but we cannot ignore that in Ormax’s most popular female star list, is at the top and Kat is at 8th position. So, it will be interesting to see whether Samantha will be able to beat Katrina and Arjun at the box office or not. Also Read - Alia Bhatt beats Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to become the Most Popular Actress but still loses the number one spot

Talking about Shaakuntalam, the movie also stars Dev Mohan and ’s daughter Allu Arha. The movie is directed by and it is based on the popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Also Read - When Samantha Ruth Prabhu lashed out at personal attacks, spoke about rumours on 'abortion', 'affairs'

Samantha is all set to end 2022 with a bang. While Shaakuntalam releases on 4th November 2022, Kushi is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas 2022. The release date of Yashoda is not yet announced, and if it releases this year, we can expect three films of Samantha in the last three months of the year. A few days ago, the teaser of Yashoda was released, and it received a good response.