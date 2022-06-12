The entire country reacted with shock and disbelief to untimely demise of popular playback singer KK, who died on Tuesday night at the age of 53 after performing at a college in Kolkata. His frequent collaborator, close friend and singer Shaan recently opened up about KK's private life and revealed that the late singer kept ignoring his heart condition thinking that it is acid reflux. Also Read - Sherdil song Dhoop Paani Bahne De: KK’s first song after his demise released; fans get emotional

"It is a tough time for all of us. KK and I go back a very very long way. He is a private person. He wants to sleep early, do his yoga and swimming. This came as an absolute shock. We couldn't believe, in fact, we still cannot believe it," Shaan told Bollywood Hungama while remembering most of his duets with KK that are very popular.

Shaan further said that KK would never do more than 8 shows in a month, no matter how much he was being paid adding that he was not desperate. He then said that KK kept ignoring his heart condition and feels frustrated that nobody suggested him to get his heart checked.

"Someone could have told him. This shouldn’t have happened. Some say that when it is meant to be, it happens, but this shouldn’t have happened. So many people around him, but no one could understand or he himself could not understand that the acute pain in the back, shoulder and arm pain can be symptoms of a heart attack. I am sad, frustrated that no one thought that maybe he should get his heart checked,” he said.

Shaan said that after KK's demise, who was very close to his home, his family members got scared and his children wanted to him to get his heart checked. He concluded with a advice to the audience to get their heart checked at least once in two years.

After KK was laid to rest, Shaan had posted a heartfelt note talking about their special bond. He shared that he wanted to be “as content, uncomplicated yet uncompromising” as KK when it came to his personal space. He always had his priorities in place. Shaan recently paid tribute to KK by singing his most memorable song Pal at an event.