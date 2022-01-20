Shaan's mother Sonali Mukherjee passes away in her sleep; singer mourns her loss in a heartfelt post

Singer Shaan's mother Sonali Mukherjee has passed away in her sleep. The cause of her death is still unknown. The singer is deeply saddened and heartbroken with the passing of his mother. He mourned her loss in a heartfelt post on Instagram. Also Read - Singer Akriti Kakar opens up on 'false praise' by judges on reality shows; says, 'Contestants get a rude shock after the show's over' [Exclusive]

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the demise of our mother Mrs Sonali Mukherjee. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. A kind soul, great human being and a loving mother. It's a huge loss for us all. While we try and say our last goodbyes, we would like you to keep Covid restrictions in mind and humbly request you to keep her in your prayers," read the post.

Singer also expressed his grief and offered condolences to Shaan and his family. "Shaan's mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all the three worlds, that our brother Shaan's family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal prayers," read his Hindi tweet roughly translated in English.

Many other Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Sonnalli Seygall, , , Aditi Govitrikar, Salim Merchant, , and others paid their tributes to Shaan's mother on his Instagram post.

In 2014, Shaan had credited his mother for encouraging him to pursue his career as a singer. His father had passed away when he was just 14. She raised him and his sister Sagarika single-handedly.

"How she balanced both the roles of a single mother and working woman is a miracle. She always had a smile on her face. She encouraged me and Sagarika to do whatever we wanted to do. She never forced her will on us. Anuji (Malik; composer) fondly remembers that in 2000, when I had just got a bit of a foothold as a singer, my mom told the leading composers at that time that she wanted to stop singing chorus, lest I would get embarrassed if we had to sing in the same studio. Far from embarrassing me, I’ve always been proud to be her son," Shaan had told Hindustan times in the interview.

Meanwhile, Shaan has released his new single Rang Le, which is a blend of rock and sufi music.