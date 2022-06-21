Shabaash Mithu: Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Taapsee Pannu's film's trailer; here's what he said

Shabaash Mithu trailer: Taapsee Pannu's portrayal of Mithali Raj is getting thumbs up from everyone. Even God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has praised the Shabaash Mithu trailer. Check out Sachin's reaction below: