Shabaash Mithu: Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Taapsee Pannu's film's trailer; here's what he said

Shabaash Mithu trailer was dropped recently and the Taapsee Pannu starrer biopic on Indian Women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj is being widely appreciated. Not just the netizens but also the cricketing champions, entertainment industry folks have been praising the power packed trailer of Shabaash Mithu. Taapsee Pannu is also getting praised for her job well done, as far as the trailer goes. It has increased the excitement for the biopic even more. And amongst the praises is also the God of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin reacts to Shabaash Mithu trailer

Sachin Tendulkar praised Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu trailer and even took to his Twitter handle to pen a note for the same. Sachin shared the tweet by Sourav Ganguly and wrote, "The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heartwarming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie. My best wishes to the entire team." Check out Sachin's tweet here:

The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heartwarming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie. My best wishes to the entire team. https://t.co/ORUvwD7d2I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 20, 2022

Shabaash Mithu film details

Shabaash Mithu is scheduled for the 15 July 2022 release. It stars Taapsee Pannu in the titular role of Mithali Raj with Mumtaz Sorcar as Jhulan Goswami and Vijay Raaz as a coach. Shabaash Mithu is directed by and is being produced by Viacom 18 Studios. As per the reports, on Mithali Raj's birthday in 2019, Taapsee Pannu was finalised to play the role. The filming wrapped up in November 2021. It was scheduled for a February release but got postponed.

Taapsee praises Mithali

When Mithali Raj announced her retirement, Taapsee Pannu opened up on essaying her journey on screen. She said, "Not just in our country but she will be remembered for her contribution to women's cricket across the globe. I just got too fortunate as a fan who got to live her glorious journey of 23 years for a bit on camera which taught me so much about resilience and perseverance. She is truly a legend we can never thank enough."