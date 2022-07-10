Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and talented actresses we have in the Indian film industry. The actress has some interesting projects lined up and one of them is Shabaash Mithu which is a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee and Mithali are currently busy with the promotions of the film, and recently in an interview, they opened up about being hit on by the same gender. The actress revealed that an incident happened when she was in Goa and a girl was hitting on her. Also Read - Sai Pallavi reveals being beaten by her parents after they found love letters when she was a teenager

While talking to Curly tales, said, "Not colleague or co-actor of the same gender, but (it happened) when I went out in Goa once with my friends and all. I didn't realise it at first. Then my friends told me that she is hitting on you. I think I felt nice about the fact that because you always think a girl will find only faults in other girls. So it was like she finds me nice, oh nice. So I felt nice about it at that point."

Mithali stated that she also doesn't realise when someone hits on her but she added, "Maybe in some way, from a different team."

We have always heard actors speaking about how they get attention from their male fans. But, it’s very rare when an actress speaks about being hit on by a girl. But, that’s what we love about Taapsee; she always speaks her heart without any hesitation.

Talking about Shabaash Mithu, directed by , the film is slated to release on 15th July 2022. The movie also stars Vijay Raaz in a pivotal role. The buzz around the film is decent, but it will be interesting to see whether it will make a mark at the box office or not. Taapsee’s last theatrical release was Thappad which was a hit at the box office.